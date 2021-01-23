Reverend John R. Tilp, 78, of Dubuque, died Thursday morning, January 21, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque from Parkinsons with Lewy Body.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Father John’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Father John will be 11:00 am Monday, January 25, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, con-celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and Father John Gossman and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
John was born April 9, 1942, in Dubuque, the second son of Joseph Francis and Eileen Frances Tilp. In grade school, he worked at Sacred Heart Parish Bowling Lane setting pins, and also painted classrooms and cleaned the church on Saturday mornings. In high school, he worked at Loras College doing grounds work and at F.W. Woolworth.
Father Tilp graduated from Wahlert High School and Loras College in Dubuque and completed his theological studies at Mount St. Bernard Seminary, also in Dubuque. He was ordained May 24, 1969, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque by Archbishop James J. Byrne. He served as associate pastor of St. Joseph’s, Waterloo, from 1968-69; St. Ludmila’s, Cedar Rapids, from 1969-70; St. Anthony’s, Dubuque, from 1970-74; and St. Jude’s, Cedar Rapids, from 1974-80. He served in team ministry at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Catholic Student Center in Ames, 1980-87, and as pastor of St. Mark’s in Iowa Falls, 1987-91. He served as pastor of Immaculate Conception in Clutier, St. Paul’s in Traer and St. Mary’s in Vining, 1994-2006 (St. Mary’s, Vining, was closed in 2002). He was pastor of St. Joseph’s, Dysart, 2001-2006. He was pastor of St. Patrick’s, Clear Lake, from 2006 until his retirement in 2012.
Father Tilp, along with his classmate Father Droessler, attended a celebration at Loras College May 13, 2019, for priests celebrating their jubilees.
Survivors include two brothers, Joseph Tilp, of Dubuque, and Kenneth J. Tilp, of Grosse Isle, MI; two sisters, Sandra (Donald) Koopmann, of Peosta, and Kim Tilp, of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; and his little girl, Deaconess the feline. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Kathryn Ludovissy, and one sister-in-law, Mary Tilp.
A heartfelt thank-you to Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and support.
Memorials have been established for Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Parkinsons Research Foundation.