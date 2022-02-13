Kenneth R. Snodgrass, King of the Water Fight, pun-master, prankster, actor and singer took his final curtain call on February 10, 2022. A private service was held at Resurrection Church.
Ken was born on May 30, 1940, to Roland and Lula (O’Dell) Snodgrass and his older brothers, Dale and Clare. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958 and truly enjoyed emceeing and catching up with classmates at reunions. Ken managed a great group at Crescent Electric for 44 years where he did everything “soon” and made many friendships.
He married his costar, Carole (Pins) on October 10, 1964. Together they had two amazing, brilliant, kind-hearted daughters and two other ones. In order of appearance: Cheryl, Denise, Kathy, and Deanne.
Dad had a definite flair for entertaining. We thought he was famous when he was as an extra in F.I.S.T. Dad also performed in stage productions at Grand Opera House, Main Street Players, Bell Tower Theater, and murder mystery dinners. He was thrilled that he passed on that passion to his daughter, Cheryl, and granddaughter, Alyssa. He made sure his daughters were proficient in the box step. He loved Resurrection Church and devoted his time lectoring and singing in the choir.
Ken was very community oriented. You might have met him through Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), Toastmasters (President), Junior Achievement (Board member), Republican Central Committee (Chairman), the Hospice Foundation Board or his mentorship of entrepreneurs through S.C.O.R.E. He issued many grammar citations. So, we now can (not ‘may’) go out to eat (anywhere but Carole’s Kitchen!) and when asked, we did good (not ‘well’).
“Mr. Snodgrass” was the fun dad to all our friends. He was easy to provoke with his temper that ran zero to 100 at the speed of a snowball hitting his station wagon.
April Fool’s Day will always be our holiday. We will honor you with pranks that will simultaneously make you ashamed and proud of us.
Those of us left to remember your humorous sayings and warm heart: wife, Carole; daughter, Cheryl (and Mika) Snodgrass; daughter, Denise and Dan (Felly) Leibfried and their children Jake (Sydney Azim) Leibfried, Alyssa (Tanner) Norby, and Brody Leibfried; daughter, Kathy and Joe Bitter and their children Sophie and Daniel; daughter, Deanne and Eric Bowman and their children Sydney and Ryland. Ken’s brother Clare (Joan) Snodgrass; beloved widow of Dale, Mickie (Dan) Leibfried; Carole’s dear friend and sister-in-law, Jan Pins; and nieces and nephews.
As lonely as it makes us, as much as no holiday or get-together will ever be the same without you: Ma has some warm oatmeal cookies ready, Pop and Dale are waiting to hunt and fish, Art and Marge Pins have a Rusty Nail cocktail for you, and Tom Pins is holding your slot machine.
We know you are running around and playing kick-the-can on Alpine Street, dancing without your daughters making fun of you, and finding out what happened to Old Walt. And Dad, would you strum your guitar and sing your girls to sleep once in a while? ...”then sings my soul”...
Please honor Ken by reaching out of your comfort zone to mentor someone, share a smile or joke, attend a live theater production, or initiate a water fight. We appreciate all the memories, stories and kind words you have to share with us on Ken’s page at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.