ELKADER, Iowa — John “Jack” Moyna, 85, of Elkader, Iowa, was born on April 21, 1934, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to parents Katherine “McCormick” Moyna and Cecile Moyna. After an amazing 85 years of life, he passed away on October 24, 2019.
Throughout John’s 85 years of life, he has left us with a legacy that will live on forever. John was the president of C.J. Moyna & Sons, Inc. for over 50 years. He denied that he was retired, and his ritual was to go out to the shop daily and share his wisdom with everyone. The only difficulty he had was in most years of “retirement” he would run out of vacation time because of all his travels.
John loved to travel. From 1953 until 1956, he served in the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment operator. One of his goals was to go to Germany to serve his country, and the other was to bring home a German wife. A success he was ... He met Erika Schoenfeld in 1954, and she became his wife of 63 years, their love was one that was of the ages. John’s last words were to make sure and tell my mother that he loved her. John’s second love was his family.
His wife survives John. Survivors also include Linda Moyna and John Bush, Fairbank, Iowa, Sue and Mike Robinson, Bartlett, Illinois, John P. and Doris Moyna, Elkader, Iowa, and Tena and Tom Niles, Yelm, Washington. Grandchildren are Brandon and Pam Niles, Lafayette, Louisiana, Sarah and Andrew Avila, Roy, Washington, Carissa Moyna, Ames, Iowa, Katrina Moyna, Elkader, Iowa, Ashley Moyna, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Caitlin Robinson, and Pat Cummings, Chicago, Illinois, Kelsey Robinson, and Brian Cook, Manhattan Beach, California. Great-grandchildren are Thomas Niles, Addison, and Miles Avila. Honorable daughter, Elise Bergan, Edgewood, Iowa. Brother, Mike (Kathy) Moyna, of Weslaco, Texas; brother-in-law, Milford “Muff” Koehn, of St. Olaf, Iowa, and sister-in-law, Judy Moyna, of Elkader, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Koehn; and brother, Jerry Moyna.
John’s life was a legacy. He touched the lives of all of us. Either it was advice, lending an ear, helping solve problems, or just giving out a line of “blarney.” His final wish for all of us is to live life, work hard and to love unconditionally.
The family would like no flowers. Donations to: Elkader Fire and Ambulance, Elkader, Iowa, Camp Courageous, Monticello, Iowa, or the John Moyna Memorial.
Visitation will be from 4 until 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elkader, Iowa, where a prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the church in Elkader, followed by Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m., with Celebrant Rev. John Haugen. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at C.J. Moyna & Sons, Inc. Shop, 4412 Hwy. 13 North, in Elkader, Iowa. Please join us in fellowship.