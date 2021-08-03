ELKHORN, Wis. — Phyllis J. Kampas, 94, of Elkhorn and formerly of Savanna, Ill., died on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with graveside services to follow at Savanna Township Cemetery.

