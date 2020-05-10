Mary Jo Licht, 69, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque, and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Private visitation will be at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Floral arrangements and gifts may be delivered to the funeral home on Tuesday by noon.
Mary Jo was born June 24, 1950, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ralph and Inelda (Armbruster) Hessel. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Mary Jo spent her junior high and high school years being irritated by “the chubby kid in the green coat always late for the bus,” also known as Terry Licht. The tides eventually turned in his favor, and on April 19, 1971, they were married. Mary Jo was employed as a bookkeeper at Myers-Cox, Hartig and Walgreens. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Mary Jo loved to play cards and spend time with her ladies card club. Holy Ghost Bingo was a favorite of hers because they had the best hot dogs and popcorn. Her friends were important to her, and she loved going out to eat with them. Her grandkids were the light of her life, and she loved being a full-time grandma.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 49 years, Terry; three children, Eli (Sara) Licht, Courtney (Troy) Smith, and Jud (Paula) Licht, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Taylor, Cole, Wyatt, Reed, and Tanner Licht, Owen, Drew, Tate, and Emme Smith, and Teddy and Oliver Licht; her great-grandchildren, Raymond, Dawn, Mary and Lily; two sisters-in-law, Karen Hessel and Karen Samuelson; her nieces and nephews, Kim (Brian) Pantier, Chad (Amy) Hessel, Scott Sawvel, Tammy (Mike) Nolan, Laura (Kevin) Spoerl and Mariah (Andrew) Wallace; and many friends, including her best friend, Sharon Bakewell and her Bingo Buddy, Linda Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Randy and Dale Hessel; her parents-in-law, Don, Arlene, and Marjie Licht; her nephews, Jay and Kenny; and her brother-in-law, Gary Licht.