SHULLSBURG, Wis. — John F. “Bruno” Heim, age 86, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
He was born September 1, 1934, in Benton, WI, the son of Wilbert and Velma (Phoenix) Heim. Bruno grew up and attended school in Benton. He was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Schunk on June 26, 1954, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. Together they lived in Shullsburg their entire lives while he worked at John Deere in Dubuque until retiring.
Bruno is survived by his wife Dorothy, at home; three sons, Michael Heim, of South Wayne, WI, Patrick (Jill) Heim, of Shullsburg, and Mark Heim, of Shullsburg; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; one brother: Richard “Rick” (Mary Kay) Heim, of Shullsburg; and one sister, Dorothy Sanderson, of Galena, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bruce Heim; a granddaughter, Melissa Heim; two brothers, Paul Heim and Theodore “Ted” Heim; a sister-in-law, Joyce Heim; and a brother-in-law, Ed Sanderson.
Bruno was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, and was a proud member of Shullsburg Fire Department for many years. Bruno’s true passion was cars — he loved working on various types of cars doing a variety of different tasks, from simply replacing windshield wipers to painting the body of a ’76 Cadillac.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg), with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home, in Shullsburg, is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Bruno’s name.