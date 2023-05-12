PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Sandra Mary Ann Hentrich, 80, of Platteville, WI passed away April 17, 2023. Per Sandy’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service, but rather the family hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Sandy was born on January 14, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Robert and Julie (Schadl) Frommelt.
Sandy worked at the Platteville High School as head cook for many years. She also had worked at Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Badger Camp, both in Prairie du Chien, WI. She enjoyed being a great grandmother to Myah who always called her “G G”. Sandy also enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers and playing bingo.
Sandy is survived by her two sons, Dan Hentrich of Platteville and Jerry (Tana) Hentrich of Monroe, WI, two brothers Robert Frommelt, Dubuque, IA and Dan (Laura) Frommelt, Dickeyville, WI, two sisters, Kim Frommelt, Des Moines, IA and Kris (Jim) Redding, Hayfield, MN, grandchildren, Jeremy Hentrich, Chase Hentrich and Cody Leuth, great granddaughter Myah Leuth and son-in-law Mitch Leuth and her dog, Levi. She is also survived by a special friend, Ashley Lange, who was always there in time of need by picking up her medications and running errands. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Leuth and her parents, Robert and Julie Frommelt. Sandy will be sadly missed by many family and friends.
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
