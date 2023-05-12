PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Sandra Mary Ann Hentrich, 80, of Platteville, WI passed away April 17, 2023. Per Sandy’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service, but rather the family hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Sandy was born on January 14, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Robert and Julie (Schadl) Frommelt.

Sandy worked at the Platteville High School as head cook for many years. She also had worked at Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Badger Camp, both in Prairie du Chien, WI. She enjoyed being a great grandmother to Myah who always called her “G G”. Sandy also enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers and playing bingo.

