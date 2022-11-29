Donald J. Davis, Sherrill, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road, Sherrill.
Doris Donovan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Berniece Knippel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica Catholic Church, Dyersville.
Everley K. Krier, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Rose C. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a parish rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Margie J. Roth, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish prayer service at 3:30 p.m. today; and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Jason C. Sturtevant, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home. Celebration of life: Following services today, Manny’s, Savanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.