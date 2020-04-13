EASTMAN, Wis. — Steven R. DuCharme, age 37, of Eastman, WI, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mayo Health System, in LaCrosse, WI, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of Steven’s life is being planned for a future date, including a short graveside service, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Eastman Ballpark. “Anyone can make you smile, many can make you cry, but it takes someone really special to make you smile with tears in your eyes.” — Anonymous.
Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.