Suzanne M. (Henry) Ruff, age 65, of Dubuque and formerly of Mud Lake, passed away peacefully at 7:58 p.m., on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Suzanne’s life, there will be a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, January 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Suzanne was born on November 8, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Lyle and Virginia (Rusch) Henry.
Suzanne was united in marriage to Charlie Ruff on May 21, 1977, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They raised 4 children together and celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary earlier this year. Suzanne enjoyed helping others and was employed as a CNA at Sunnycrest for 12 years before beginning her career at Hempstead High School. She worked at the school for 37 years and was most recently the Librarian. Suzanne was an active parent in the district long before she worked for them as a member of the PTA, a Girl Scout Leader and as a Teacher’s Assistant. She loved helping children and organized countless activities for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the children who spent time at Mud Lake. Suzanne was also an avid reader and looked forward to spending “Girls Night” with her friends playing dominos. Her family truly meant the world to her. Suzanne was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Suzanne’s memory include her husband, Charles Ruff, Dubuque, IA; her children, Adam (Sarah) Ruff, Ely, IA, Erin (Nick) McCormick, Dubuque, IA, Travis (Amanda) Ruff, Dubuque, IA and Nathan (Toni Lee) Ruff, Cedar Rapids, IA; her grandchildren, Hunter, Gavin, Brenna, Brielle, Lyla, Thea and Bodhi; her siblings, Linda (Brian) Droessler, Hamlin, NY, Rodney (Nancy) Henry, Dubuque, IA, Rick (Debbie) Henry, Carroll, IA, Joseph (Tammy) Henry, Dubuque, IA, Mark Henry, Dubuque, IA and Patricia (Barry) Walen, Dubuque, IA; and several extended family members of the Weiser’s.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Dorothy Weiser; and a brother, Scott Henry.
Suzanne’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate care. Also a shout out to the “Stang Gang” for all of your friendship and camaraderie throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Suzanne’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Suzanne Ruff’s Family.
