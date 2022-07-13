GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Alois A. “Ole” Kirschbaum, age 88, of Prairie du Chien, earned his heavenly wings on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Cassville, Wisconsin on November 3, 1933, to Marie (Ackerman) and Adam Kirschbaum. After serving his country for two years in the U.S. Army, he married Mona Meyers on March 2, 1957. Mona preceded him in death on October 12, 2007. Al was blessed to have found love a second time in his life with Vivian Achenbach, who he cherished and loved with his whole heart. He found great joy in cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers and Badgers, playing cards, listening to music, traveling, farming, and spending time with his family and friends. Al was involved in many careers over the years such as: working for the railroad, farming, welder, bar owner, and a Boilermaker for Local # 107. He will be remembered for his funny wit, the twinkle in his bright blue eyes and his adorable dimples.
Al is survived by his five children: Sandra (Harry) Mumm, Dodgeville, WI, Randy (Gina) Kirschbaum, Bettendorf, IA, Larry (Julie) Kirschbaum, Dubuque, IA, Mike (Kim) Kirschbaum, Branson, MO, Curtis (Patty) Kirschbaum, Kieler, WI; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; 4 sisters-in-law: Mary Alice Crubel, Barb Krohn, Mertz Esser, Barb Meyers; and special friend, Vivian Achenbach.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mona; two sisters-in-law; 8 brothers-in-law; two sisters: LaVon Schurman and Terri Williams; and two grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father John Meinholz officiating. Friends and family may call on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be held at St. Mary’s Settlement Cemetery, Cassville Township. In lieu of plants and flowers, donations may be made to the Alois Kirschbaum Memorial Fund, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, Wisconsin, 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
