ZWINGLE, Iowa — Eugene (Gene) Stillmunkes, 94, entered eternal life peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by family.
Eugene Leo Stillmunkes was born August 11, 1926, to Peter F. and Rose C. (Leuchs) Stillmunkes in Balltown, IA. He was a 1944 graduate of Miles High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946, stationed overseas and based in Guam. Gene was discharged in June 1946 from the U.S. Navy, as an Operating Pilot for the Navy Landing Craft Utility troop carrier Coxswain Unit. He had the privilege to participate in the WWII Honor Flight from Dubuque to Washington, D.C., to visit the WWII Memorial.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Regan, on August 11, 1948 in La Motte, Iowa.
Gene and Margaret have farmed in Eastern Iowa since their marriage, with the past 62 years at their present farm location on Highway 61 in north Jackson County. His farm was visited by federal, state, local officials and foreign dignitaries from several countries. Gene also served on Maquoketa State Bank, United Livestock, Farm Service, soil & water conservation and numerous agricultural boards. He is a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree and served as Grand Knight for the local chapter.
He is survived by his seven children, Dianne (Terry) Callahan, of Epworth, Darlis (Dan) Spaete, of Bettendorf, Gary (Pat) Stillmunkes, of Westminster, CO, Rose (Ted) Schulte, of Bradenton, FL, Paul (Linda) Stillmunkes, of DeWitt, Jeannie Quick, of Davenport, Tom Stillmunkes, of Dubuque; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; one sister, Delores Hoffman; and one brother, Glen Stillmunkes. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Jane; his parents; three brothers, Cletus, Eldon and Raymond; and a son-in-law, Ron Quick.
We will miss him being a large presence in all our lives and with his continual involvement with the community. We have pleasant memories of the life we shared with him. A big joy of his life was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. There is no public visitation. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, next to his wife Margaret. The service will be recorded and later uploaded to the Carson Celebration of Life Center website.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that Catholic Masses be said in his memory or memorials be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The Stillmunkes family would like to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare professionals, including Hospice of Dubuque and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, that have been involved with Gene’s care.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060 c/o Eugene L. “Gene” Stillmunkes Family.
