CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Norbert Bernard Hemesath, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by family after a seven-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Norbert was born on a farm outside of Ossian, Iowa, on January 12, 1934. Norbert was the second of five children of Herman and Helen (Tieskoetter) Hemesath. He grew up outside of Calmar, Iowa, and was educated at St. Aloysius Parish School in Calmar through eighth grade. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque in 1952 and attended Loras College for three years before transferring to the University of Iowa to study electrical engineering.
Upon graduation, Norbert took a position at Collins Radio Company. During his 35-year career, Norbert worked in the Advanced Technology and Engineering working on navigation systems, including the Global Positioning System (GPS).
On June 14, 1958, Norbert married Suzanne Schute at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley. For most of the next 61 years, they lived in Cedar Rapids, raising a family of six children.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Michael (Elizabeth Galbraith), of Collegeville, Minn., Timothy (Sarah Solie), of Caldwell, N.J., Lisa (David) George, of Chandler, Ariz., Jill (Pete) Kovatsis, of Natick, Mass.; Lori Hemesath, of Centennial, Colo., Amy (Christopher) Schroeder, of St. Charles, Mo.; and thirteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Helen; his in-laws, Ray and Mabel Schute; brother, Joseph; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Spielbauer and Thomas Kupensky.
Norbert’s last months were blessed by the devoted care of the University of Iowa Oncology team, the Hall-Perrine Center staff at Mercy Hospital and the exceptional caregivers at the Hospice of Mercy of Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.