Bruce Ohnesorge, 77, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 18th at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bruce was born on May 19, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Robert and Marguerite Ohnesorge.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Bruce Ohnesorge, 77, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 18th at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bruce was born on May 19, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Robert and Marguerite Ohnesorge.
Bruce was a career soldier. He traveled and lived in the US and abroad for the United States Army. While in the Army he served two tours in Vietnam as a Special Ops/Special Forces Paratrooper/Linguist. When Bruce retired from the Army after 33 years of service his rank was Chief Warrant Officer Five and he was last stationed at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
While in the Army Bruce earned many decorations, medals, badges, citations, and campaign ribbons including Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and many more.
After Bruce retired from the Army, he worked at NICC as an Economic Development Program Manager. Once he fully retired he loved watching westerns and spending a few “sheckles” at the casino.
Those left behind by Bruce include his children. Nickie Ohnesorge, Kim (Kenny) Kruser, John (Terissa) Ohnesorge, Anna-Marie (Aric) Lowe and Nathan Wilson.
His siblings Shirley Williams, Roberta (Jerry) Valentine, Anita White, Rita (Jack) Noel and his sisters-in-law Suzie Ohnesorge and Karen Ohnesorge.
Along with grandchildren and extended family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings: Richard Kirsch, Betty Furlong, Dennis Ohnesorge, Steve Ohnesorge, Roger Ohnesorge in childhood, Robert Jr in infancy and his brother-in-law Robert White.
Bruce’s son John would like to thank all the following for helping him take care of his dad in the last several years. Dubuque Veterans Affairs Clinic, Stonehill Care Center, Christine and all the staff from 24 Hour Care, Ahva living of East Dubuque, the entire staff of ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of Dubuque.
Per Bruce’s request there will be no services and he will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia with full military honors. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory , Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.