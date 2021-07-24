Elaine M. Schroeder O'Neill Telegraph Herald Jul 24, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elaine M. Schroeder O’Neill, 92, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today