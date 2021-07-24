Elaine M. Schroeder O’Neill, 92, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

