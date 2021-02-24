Delores June Lindsay, 83, of Dubuque, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson Street. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Delores’s family.
An additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jonathan Crawford officiating. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in Council Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Delores was born September 4, 1937, in Jacksonville, Ill., the daughter of Edward F. and Ruth (Hayes) Strubbe. On June 27, 1959, she married Herbert O. Lindsay, Sr. in Bowling Green, Missouri. He passed away on October 19, 1993.
She graduated from Ashland High School in Ashland, Illinois, and then Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois.
Delores worked as a substitute teacher in all Jo Daviess County Schools and the Area Vocational Center in Elizabeth, Ill., and taught special education at Jo Daviess Carroll Area Vocational Center for several years, kindergarten in Chalmette, La., and headstart in Hanover, Ill. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School for over 40 years. She was a den mother for Boy Scouts and a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. Delores loved spending time with her family, visiting the sick, going to church, poetry, sending cards, writing and reading the Bible.
Delores was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Mission Church Circle at St. Paul, honorary member of Worthwhile Club in Jacksonville, Ill., P.T.A., Home Extension, Welcome Wagon in Galesburg, Ill., Luther Manor Auxiliary and Finley Hospital Auxiliary.
Survivors include two daughters, Pamela (Mark) VanCamp, of Kaukauna, Wis., and Judith “Judee” (Thomas) Townsend, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Evan and Nicholas Lindsay, Jeffrey Pfile, Jessica (James) Dobson, Brandon Pfile, Megan (Andy) Flack, Callie (Steve) Oudenhoven, Patrick VanCamp, Kirsten (Dustin) Cullen, Christopher and Bryce VanCamp and Carrie, Matt, Jacob (Kassidy) Townsend; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Moody; brother, Rev. Joseph (Karen) Strubbe; daughter-in-law, Joan Lindsay; son-in-law, Jeff Pfile; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Strubbe and Connie Barnes; brother-in-law, Keith Zenge and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Sr.; her parents; one son, Herbert Jr.; one daughter, Melody; grandson, Andrew Cullen; one sister, Mary Zenge; two brothers, Larry (Nancy) Strubbe and Richard Strubbe and her father and mother-in-law, Orris & Elizabeth Lindsay.
A memorial has been established to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Delores’s name.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.