Jacqueline R. “Jackie” Entringer, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Jackie’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Following cremation burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.

