Jacqueline R. “Jackie” Entringer, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Jackie’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Following cremation burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Jackie was born on August 23, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Charles and Gladys (Sawvel) Menadue.
Jackie was a proud life long Dubuquer who attended Prescott and Jefferson schools. She was united in marriage to Donald Fath on October 15, 1954, in Dubuque.
They later went their separate ways and she would marry Carl Entringer on August 12, 1976. Sadly Carl passed away on May 27, 2001. A few years later Jackie would find love again with Jack Freiburger, but he would pass away on September 21, 2007, before they had a chance to wed. Jackie was a hard worker. She bartended at several establishments in the tri-state area, and worked at several restaurants. Jackie also volunteered her time at the Dubuque Rescue Mission. She was always willing to help out wherever she could. When she had some free time on her hands Jackie liked to be outside fishing, gathering nuts and hunting for morels.
She loved craft projects of any kind and has made several items for family and friends. She also enjoyed curling up with a good book, especially murder mysteries. Spending time with her family was what truly made Jackie the happiest. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory include her children, Deb Runde, Dubuque, IA, Sue (Dan) Becker, Key West, IA, Lynn (Gary) Brimeyer, Mathis, TX and Steve Fath, Dubuque, IA; 11 grandchildren, Gary Runde, Chad Runde, Eric Runde, Steven Lo, Jalisha Riniker, Shelby Riniker, Kayla Shaffer, Jason Lehman, Amanda Becker and Jeremy Becker and Jeanette Smith; 18 great-grandchildren, Abby Runde, Jacob Runde, Danielle Runde, Brylee Runde, Rachyl Runde, Jenna Hodges, Austin Moser, Erica Runde, Avery Paulet, Lilly Paulet, Eric Runde Jr., Trenton Becker, Aydin Becker, Xzavier Becker and Damari Becker, Savanna Smith, Izaak Smith and Tyler Dorothy; 2 great-great grandchildren, Charlie and Owen Runde; and her siblings, Pat Dix, Vicki (Mike) Noonan, Charlie Menadue, Tom (Jan) Menadue, Richard (Sherry) Menadue and Jim Menadue; 2 brothers-in-law, Bill Harry and John Hartig.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Entringer; a granddaughter, Kari Ann Runde; a great-grandson, Jason Lehman; a daughter-in-law, Deb Fath; 2 sisters, Shirley Harry and Sharon Hartig; 2 sisters-in-law, Sharon Menadue and Judy Menadue; her brothers-in-law, William “Bill” Noonan, Richard “Pup” Dix, Ray Entringer and Ivan Entringer; and her fiancé, Jack Freiburger.
Jackie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill for their kindness and compassionate care of Jackie, especially Brianna and Bobbie Jo.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jackie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jackie Entringer Family.
