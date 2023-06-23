ELIZABETH, Ill. — Barbara J. Norman (nee Koltz), 84, residing in Elizabeth, IL, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, passed away at Midwest Medical Center, Galena, IL on Monday, June 19, 2023 following a lengthy battle with Lewey Body Dementia.

Barbara leaves behind her husband Richard (Dick) Norman; her children, Pam (Jeff) Higgins and Robert (Debbie) Padgett; her stepchildren, Jeffrey (JoEllen Albrecht) Norman, Terri (Joseph Kaiker III) Oldenburg and Dean (Denise) Norman; her grandchildren Emily Higgins, Brianna Meier, Mary (Henry) Meyer, Michael (Cadence) Meier, Sarah Higgins, Danielle (Justin Bonner) Oldenburg, Grant Padgett and Lindsey Norman; and her great grandchildren, Tucker Meier and Braxton Bonner.