ELIZABETH, Ill. — Barbara J. Norman (nee Koltz), 84, residing in Elizabeth, IL, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, passed away at Midwest Medical Center, Galena, IL on Monday, June 19, 2023 following a lengthy battle with Lewey Body Dementia.
Barbara leaves behind her husband Richard (Dick) Norman; her children, Pam (Jeff) Higgins and Robert (Debbie) Padgett; her stepchildren, Jeffrey (JoEllen Albrecht) Norman, Terri (Joseph Kaiker III) Oldenburg and Dean (Denise) Norman; her grandchildren Emily Higgins, Brianna Meier, Mary (Henry) Meyer, Michael (Cadence) Meier, Sarah Higgins, Danielle (Justin Bonner) Oldenburg, Grant Padgett and Lindsey Norman; and her great grandchildren, Tucker Meier and Braxton Bonner.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Jane (Hill) Koltz and her brother, Adam Koltz.
Barbara was born January 18, 1939 to Howard and Jane (Hill) Koltz, in Maywood, IL. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married Richard “Dick” Norman on August 2, 1980 at her parent’s home in Elizabeth, IL. They spent time traveling, farming, learning, restoring the farm, building a new forever home together and enjoying their family.
Barbara’s true passion was teaching. She taught everyone she met in some fashion. She started her career at Eisenhower Junior High, Darien, IL, transitioning to a stay-at-home mom with Pam and Rob before returning to teaching at O’Neill Junior High in Downers Grove, IL. Barbara left O’Neill when she and Dick moved to Elizabeth, IL to be close to her parents and to continue teaching at River Ridge in Elizabeth, IL. Barbara also volunteered her time at the Elizabeth History Museum and Elizabeth Library. She never missed an opportunity to take a walk and she never met a book she did not read.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11, at Schapville Zion Church, 635 East Schapville Road, Elizabeth, IL 61028. Immediately following the services a celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at Woodbine Bend Country Club.
Memorials may be made to the Midwest Medical Center, Galena, IL.