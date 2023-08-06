MUSCATINE, Iowa — Dennis (Denny/Stoney) O’Neill of Muscatine, IA passed away on Mar 3rd, 2023.

The O’Neill family will have a memorial service on Sat Aug 12th @1 PM with visitation from 2-4 PM at Four Mounds (Grey house) — 4900 Peru Rd, Dubuque. All friends & family are welcome!