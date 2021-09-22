Lenore C. Kubesheski, 89 of Dubuque passed away Saturday September 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church. There will be a visitation from 9:30 until time of mass at the Church. Entombment will follow mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road is in charge of arrangements.
Lenore was born on November 17, 1931, in Dubuque the daughter of Ervin and Margaret (Miller) Berger. She married John Kubesheski on July 1, 1950, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2003.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved children. She was also a foster parent to 9 children, along with babysitting for many families in the Dubuque area. She also enjoyed playing cards especially Bridge.
Lenore is survived by her three sons, John (Rose) Kubesheski, Jr, James (Barb) Kubesheski, and Joseph (Laura) Kubesheski; four grandchildren, Andria (David) Patchen, Wesley (Jennifer) Kubesheski, Michael Kubesheski, and Julie (Odain) White; five great grandchildren, Aspen Grace White, Katie Kubesheski, Zack Kubesheski, Tyler Patchen and Piper Patchen; her two sisters Linda Greenwood and Dolores McCarthy along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her two brothers Robert and Irvin Berger, Jr. and two sisters Susan and Catherine.