SARASOTA, Fla. — David Michael “Mike” King, 79, of Sarasota, Florida, passed into eternal life on April 12th, 2023, in the loving company of his family following a battle with pulmonary complications from mesothelioma.

Mike was born on October 8th, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois to Harold and Esther King. His early childhood was spent with his family in Rockford and Joliet, Illinois, before settling in Dundee, Illinois, where he attended Dundee High School and participated in football and musical theater and worked in his father’s Amoco Service Station.

