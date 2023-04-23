SARASOTA, Fla. — David Michael “Mike” King, 79, of Sarasota, Florida, passed into eternal life on April 12th, 2023, in the loving company of his family following a battle with pulmonary complications from mesothelioma.
Mike was born on October 8th, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois to Harold and Esther King. His early childhood was spent with his family in Rockford and Joliet, Illinois, before settling in Dundee, Illinois, where he attended Dundee High School and participated in football and musical theater and worked in his father’s Amoco Service Station.
He attended Bradley University, graduating with a history degree and then attended the University of Iowa Law School, where he earned his J.D. Following Law School he moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where he grew a thriving law practice and became an integral member of the community through his volunteerism and leadership.
Recommended for you
He was recognized for his work with the JC’s, the United Way, while also serving on the Dubuque City Council and as Mayor. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Ronald McDonald House serving University Hospitals in Iowa City. He raised his two children, David and Sarah, with his first wife, Fay, while in Dubuque.
Mike moved to the Chicago area in 1986 to pursue real estate development opportunities.
He met Leslie King, his loving wife of 23 years, while in Chicago and subsequently split time between Rockford and Chicago working in property development and management and running a construction company.
He retired in 2020 and moved to Sarasota, Florida. Mike was an accomplished fisherman, storyteller, and devoted grandfather.
He was an explorer at heart who enjoyed cross-country road trips to remote areas, sleeping under the stars and connecting with nature. Mike made friends in many towns along his journeys.
His 40 plus years of fishing trips to Canada were the foundation of countless friendships and adventures.
However, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids and supporting them at their innumerable scholastic and sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Esther King and his sister Judith King.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie King of Sarasota, FL, son, David M. King (Gina) of Pewaukee, WI, and daughter, Sarah K. King (Todd Williams) of Boise, ID, Fay King of Boise, ID, as well as his grandchildren, Connor King of Madison, WI, Sophia King of Pewaukee, WI, and Delaney, Quinn, and Tyson Williams of Boise, ID. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Balzuweit of Cadillac, MI, and nephews and nieces, Kristina Lancaster, Ryan Geister, Korlyn Balzuweit and Luke Winslow King.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities (rmhc.org) or Tidewell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.