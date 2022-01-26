PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Amy J. Thomas, 38, of Platteville, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.

