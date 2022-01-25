Jayne A. Grogan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

John G. Hoefler, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.

Eleanor Jackson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.

Mary Ann Kremer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Yvonne Lorenz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.

