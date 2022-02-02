GALENA, Ill. — Charlotte M. Scharpf, 89 of Galena, IL passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with her children at her side on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Funeral service will be 11 AM, Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, rural Galena.
She was born July 3, 1932, at her family home in Galena, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Young) Lewis. Charlotte graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Clarence Scharpf Sr. on September 28, 1950, in Galena. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1997. Charlotte enjoyed bingo, gambling, playing games with her kids and grandkids. She was fondly known as the queen of Ms. Pacman and Aggravation. Charlotte had many jobs bartending and was a past owner of the Gold Room. She enjoyed her time working at Sibbing’s jewelry in Dubuque, IA. Charlotte spent all her precious moments with her family and will be greatly missed by them all.
She is survived by her six children, Clarence Jr. (Emma) Scharpf, Janice (Wayne) Wasmund, Charlene Scharpf, Gary (Vickie) Scharpf, and Glen (Michelle) Scharpf, all of Galena and James (Tammy) Scharpf of Crystal Lake IL, twenty-six grandchildren, fifty-two great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren with four great-great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two grandsons, Matthew McKinney and Martin Santos, her siblings, Chester, James, Mary, and Ruth.
The family wants to thank the caring staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, she loved you all. Charlotte often said they were the most wonderful people. A special thank you goes out to her nurse Angie; we do not know what we would have done without you.