Carlton L. “Butch” Mauer, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 9:15p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
To celebrate Butch’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Butch was born on June 7, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Carl and Dora (Zuber) Mauer.
Butch attended school in Dubuque before joining the workforce with Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing. He was employed in quality control with the company and devoted 47 years to them retiring in 1997. Butch was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorine Rettenmeier, on June 2, 1962. They have been truly blessed with 3 sons and 59 wonderful years of marriage. Butch was also a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Church for the last 59 years. In his free time you could find him outside working in the garden or taking care of the lawn and his flower beds. Butch and Dorine also traveled the country on Amtrak, he loved riding the train. He also loved to spend time with his family, they truly meant the world to him. Butch was an excellent example of what it means to be a devoted husband and hard worker. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Butch’s memory include his loving wife, Dorine Mauer, Dubuque, IA; 3 sons, Loras Mauer, Balltown, IA, Bill (Judy) Mauer, Dubuque, IA and Mark (Kelly Bleggi) Mauer, Palm Beach, FL; his siblings, “Rusty” Felton, Dubuque, IA, Tim (Joanne) Mauer, Dubuque, IA and Diane (Harold) Hetzler, Grays Lake, IL; a sister-in-law, Janet Entringer, Dubuque, IA; and his in-laws, Ronnie Rettenmeier, Bill (Bev) Rettenmeier, Linda (Mike) Kelly and Eileen Rettenmeier.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Stan Mauer, Ernest (Martha) Wilson, Rosemary (Jim) Glenn, Gloria (Dusty) Potter and Betty (Lee) Soppe; a brother-in-law, Joe Felton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Marcella Rettenmeier; and his in-laws, Donna Rettenmeier and Bob Rettenmeier.
Butch’s family would like to thank all of his doctors and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kindness and the outstanding care they have provided for Butch.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Butch’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Carlton “Butch” Mauer Family.
