Eleanor Schmid Wunderlich, 99, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1700 Lincoln Avenue. Mass will be private for family. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Eleanor was born September 8, 1920, the daughter of Otto and Myrtle (Korman) Schmid. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Eleanor drove school bus and Key Line, and later was employed as a clerk at the Oky-Doky. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary. Eleanor was an avid reader and bowler.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Imelda Rife, Lee (William) Latham, and Rann Wunderlich, all of Dubuque; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janaan (Dr. Benoit) Page; two brothers, Walter and Richard Schmid; her infant sister, Margaret Schmid; and her parents.
