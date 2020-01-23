LEXINGTON, Ky. — Barbara V. Vann, 67, of Lexington, entered into rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice in Lexington.
Barbara was born in Manchester, Iowa, to the late Bobbie Gene Boll and Betty Jane Boll on December 2, 1952.
In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Tarri Bozard, Valerie (Neil) Highley, and Beverly Vann; her grandchildren, CarriAnn, Lacey, SammiJo, Jacob, James, Aurora, Apollo, and Gryphon; and four great-grandchildren.
Barbara attended Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lexington, KY. She taught preschool children for many years before retiring. She enjoyed making crafts, needlework, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who knew her as Grammy. Barbara is remembered by her family as a person with a kind and loving heart, and a mother who stayed strong for her family to overcome countless obstacles in life.
A memorial service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church on January 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation with the family will be from noon until the hour of service, with an interment to take place in Dundee, Iowa, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Two Hearts Pregnancy Help Center at 2200 29th St, Ashland, KY 41101 or twoheartspcc.org.