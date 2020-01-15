Shirley Catherine Gassmann, 84, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on January 12, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m.
Shirley was born on May 25, 1935, in Sherrill, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Marie (Tigges) Rubel. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and Dubuque Beauty Academy.
Shirley owned and operated her own beauty salon until retirement.
Shirley loved many things: walking, music, dancing, traveling and shopping, especially when she found a good bargain. She especially enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren out of town whenever she had the opportunity and spending Christmas eve with her family.
She is survived by her former husband Lyle A Gassmann; their children, Rebecca (Mike) McMahon, Beth Ann Tabor, Lynn (Tony) Hancock, all of Dubuque, Jeff (Liz) Gassmann, of Tempe, Arizona, Susan (Dennis Daughtery) Giles, of Orland park, IL, Michael (Julie) Gassmann, of Marion, Iowa and Theresa (Brandon) Durrett, of Rusk, Texas. Nineteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest son Lyle and several aunts, uncles and many friends.
A Shirley C. Gassmann memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dubuque Fire and Police for their quick response, compassion and care.