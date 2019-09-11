FENNIMORE, Wis. — John M. Stastny, 67, of Fennimore, Wis., passed away from heart failure on Sunday September 8, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel, Wis., where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services, with Father Christopher Padilla officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Nepomuc Catholic Cemetery at Castle Rock. The Kendall Funeral Service is assisting the family.