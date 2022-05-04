Dorothy M. Allen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.

Xavier Dieter, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, New Melleray Abbey, Peosta.

Mary J. Fluhr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.

Karen A. Francis, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Connie M. Harter, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 4 p.m. today at the church.

Mark A. Kiefer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Joseph H. Klein, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation, Bellevue.

James A. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque Boat Club, 2656 Lincoln Ave.

Marcus C. Puls, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.

Gerald L. Thalhamer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Robert J. Weber, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Donatus (Iowa) Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

