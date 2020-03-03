Dorothy M. Grotkin, 91, of Plymouth, MN, passed away February 28, 2020. Dorothy was born January 22, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, to parents Arno and Armelia Roth Kuhl.
Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave., Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, Plymouth, MN.
She is survived by her five children, Terry (Gary) Schroeder, Diane (Jack) Callahan, Pat (Ron) Fleck, Ginny (Tony) Udelhoven and Jack (Sandy) Grotkin; and 10 grandchildren, Rachel Udelhoven, Emily (Tim) Ehlinger, Mary (Nick Chambless) Callahan, Aaron (Katie) Schroeder, Adam Udelhoven, John (Rachel) Callahan, Colin Schroeder, John (Sophia) Grotkin, Lauren (Emily) Grotkin, and Chris Grotkin; she was a proud great-grandmother to Gwen and Stella Ehlinger, John (Quinn) Grotkin, and baby Schroeder on the way; and she is also survived by her sister, Betty (Bill) Fritz, of Dubuque, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Grotkin; sister, Marilyn (Clair) Hefel; brother, John Kuhl; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda (Jack) Grotkin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to cancer research at Mayo Clinic and the Texas 4000 for Cancer.