TRACY, Iowa — Ronald Richard Reed (71) of Tracy, Iowa and formerly of Platteville, Wis. passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, with his family by his side. Ron was born March 1, 1952, the son of Loren and Dorty Ann (Derr) Reed. Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his life on the road trucking for numerous companies in his career. He loved fishing, the Minnesota Vikings and his Budweiser Beer. Anybody who knew Ron knew he had a sarcastic, witty sense of humor, with a very kind and loving soul. Surviving are his three children: Melissa (Allen) Smith of Tracy, Michelle (Zeb) Hervey of Comfort, Texas, and Michael (Robin) Reed of Dubuque. He is also survived by one sister, Donna (Bob) Kirby of Dubuque; one brother, Charles “Jim” Reed of Hawaii; many nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren: Melea Hervey of San Antonio, Texas; Zoey and Ashton Hervey of Comfort, Texas; Camille, Lydia and Oliver Reed of Dubuque; Brandon (Katie) Bries of Dubuque; Nathan Smith of Iowa City; Jamie Miller of Pella, Iowa; Anthony Miller, Chelsie Pettyjohn of Pershing, Iowa; Gabbie (Owen) Thompson of Cambridge, Ill.; and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his brother Dan, his sister Patricia and a brother Jeffrey, both at birth.
Recommended for you
Special thanks to the Pella Hospice nurses and staff for their care and comfort, especially Barb who put up with him for the last year and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.