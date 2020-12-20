EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Kevin David Gockel, 55, of East Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. Due to the coronavirus, masks, social distancing and occupancy rules will be observed.
Kevin was born on June 11, 1965 in Dubuque, the son of David L. and Joanne M. (Heller) Gockel. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Grade School, Wahlert High School in Dubuque, and attended Highland Community College in Freeport, IL.
Kevin was a longtime employee of Welu Printing Co. in Dubuque.
He loved fishing, bowling, snowmobiling, and his yearly trips in the summertime to Balsam Lake with extended family members, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Kevin loved his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews, whom he spoiled rotten.
Surviving are his parents, David & Joanne; his siblings, Anne (Kevin) Glaser, of Potosi, WI, Jon (Diane) Gockel, of Dubuque, Angie (Derek) Hayes, of Verona, WI, and Mary (Seth) Hanson, of Bettendorf, IA; eight nieces and nephews, Dillon, Alexis, Jacob, Jennifer, Isabel, Grace, Henry and Teddy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary & Louie Heller, and C. J. & Theresa Gockel.
A Kevin D. Gockel memorial fund has been established.
