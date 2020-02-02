Donald Guetzko, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Delaware, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa.
Janice A. Hoth Eno, St. Olaf, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Helen Kann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Randy J. Kohn, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Yvonne Landt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Road, Garnavillo, Iowa.
Merlin G. Manders, La Motte, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Dolores E. Nauman, Dubuque — Services: 3:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the funeral home.
Jeanne T. Rolfes, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Timothy J. Ruden, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Susan L. Rutherford, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Eula J. Strief, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the
funeral home.
James G. Willenbring, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.