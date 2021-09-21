GALENA, Ill. — Ruth Eileen Henrichs peacefully passed away on September 16, 2021. In her final hours, she was surrounded by her loving family and her friend and pastor.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena, IL, and where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of the service. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
Eileen, the only child of Ruth and Ernest Maeder, was born February 12, 1931, in Galena, where she lived her entire 90 years. She attended Galena Primary School and was a graduate of Galena High School. Throughout her high school years, she was actively involved in band and chorus and was a frequent first-place medal winner at Illinois High School Music contests as a pianist, clarinetist, and singer.
Eileen attended Hill Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and where she met her future husband, Peter A. Henrichs. They were married on December 28, 1949. She was also active at First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, and at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she sang, served as a Deacon and was the Moderator of Presbyterian Women.
In keeping with her dedication to charitable causes, she was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, she made and served lunches at the Dubuque Mission, and was a supporter of the Midwest Medical Center Auxiliary.
Eileen was devoted to her family. She considered her children to be special and expected each to be all they could be. She worked and sacrificed to make certain that all three children received a college education to prepare them to be successful in life. She and her husband “Pete” had the same aspirations for their grandchildren — Scott, Kari, and Kim, and enthusiastically supported all their activities in school, music and theatre, and their many sports. She adored her grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Kylie, and Keegan, “the light of her life.” She lived for their visits and delighted in hearing all the details of their lives.
Eileen loved animals, and just as she welcomed all friends and neighbors into her home, she never turned away a stray animal that appeared at her door. She was especially fond of her “furry friend” Bandit, granddaughter Kim’s pet. He and Eileen spent many happy hours together in their special chair in the family room.
Eileen loved to sew and creatively made every Halloween costume that any of her grandchildren wanted, and never declined a request to make costumes for the Galena Art Theatre. She was a frequent participant in Turner Hall events and performed in various Art Theatre productions there. She was part of a co-op craft shop on Main Street Galena where, during the filming of “Field of Dreams,” she was thrilled to meet Burt Lancaster. Her specialty was creating the many dolls that she took to craft shows with her husband.
Eileen served the public in the Jo Daviess County Clerk’s Office. She was also Secretary to John Butler of Cottingham and Butler, and to Jerry Murdock at the Galena State Bank.
This beautiful and loving woman is survived by her three children — Pamela McKinsey of Galena, Melanie Henrichs of Gilbert, AZ, and Merrill Henrichs (Cathy) of Galena; three grandchildren, Scott McKinsey of Galena (Triona Terry), and Kari Kass (Caleb) and Kim Henrichs (Brandon Horn), both of Dubuque; and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Keegan Kass, also of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by Peter A. Henrichs, her husband of over 50 years, who died on Jan. 5, 2000. Eileen generously donated to many worthy causes, and for many years after her husband’s death, she maintained the Peter A. Henrichs Memorial Scholarship.
In her spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be given to the American Cancer Society or another charity of choice.
The family thanks the staff of Oak Park Place Dubuque, where Eileen spent the last weeks of her life; the Emergency staff of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; Hospice of Dubuque nurse Paul G, who remained with Eileen to the very end; Cathy Bussan’s entire family and the Steve Stangl family for their kindness, help, and support over many years; and Senior Pastor Blake Shipman of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Galena, who provided spiritual support to Eileen in her last year and especially in her final hours, and continues to support her family throughout this very difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.