WEST UNION, Iowa — Ruth Elouise Traeger, 91, of West Union, Iowa, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital, in West Union, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private services will be held. Memorials in Ruth’s honor may be sent to Good Samaritan Society or Gundersen Palmer Hospital, both in West Union, Iowa. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of West Union, Iowa, is assisting the family.