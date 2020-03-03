CLERMONT, Iowa — Joy James, 98½, of Clermont, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, in Clermont, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Elgin, Iowa, with Pastor J. T. Young and Pastor Ryan Zurbriggen as the officiants. Inurnment will be in God’s Acres in Clermont, Iowa. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Clermont, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.