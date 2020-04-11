LANCASTER, Wis. — Patricia G. Siemens, 65, of Lancaster, Wis., died April 7, 2020.
A celebration of life in Pat’s memory will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, is serving the family.
