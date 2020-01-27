Barnabetta R. Cline Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Barnabetta Rae Cline, 93, of Guttenberg, Iowa, formerly of Clermont, died January 25, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, Iowa. Services are private. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guttenberg-iowa Clayton-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today