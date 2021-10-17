Thomas J. McGriff Telegraph Herald Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Thomas J. “Tom” McGriff, 78, of Galena, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.A private family service is being held.Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Man arrested in Dyersville area after chase tops 100 mph Local ski resort welcomes Jeep owners, music lovers Booming soap business to open in Dubuque shopping center Teen accused of Dubuque shooting asks for case to move to juvenile court