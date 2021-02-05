ELGIN, Ill. — Susan Stewart Barker, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Westminster Presbyterian Church website, https://wpcdbq.org/. Inurnment will be in Sharon Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa, at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Susan Stewart Seeley Barker was born on August 6, 1927, to Benjamin Eli from Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and Martha Stewart Seeley from Chariton, Iowa. She grew up on a farm helping her father by feeding the horses and milking the cows.
Susan attended West Pleasant Lawn, a one-room schoolhouse, during her grade school years. She went on to Junior High School and St. Katherine’s School in Davenport. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, taking art, cooking and sewing. She received her training as a Nurse’s Aid at Mercy Hospital. She worked at Manor Care and Marion Hall as a Nurse Aid.
Susan married the love of her life, Darrell D. Barker, on August 31, 1952, at the Mt. Pleasant Episcopal Church. Their union would be blessed with 63 wonderful years together and have 3 loving daughters.
She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered for many years.
Susan and Darrell enjoyed 51 years of camping together. They had several truck campers and motorhomes. They frequently camped at Paradise Valley and Yellow River Forest.
She was an assistant leader in the Girl Scouts and a member of the Elks Lodge.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Tom) Bedtka, of Dodgeville, WI, Becky (John) Jagielski, of Elgin, IL, and Sara Habick, of Dubuque; granddaughters, Tracy (Adam) Schroeder, Joscelyn Habick and Jessica Habick; and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Dominic Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Judson Beeler Seeley; and sister, Nancy Martha Beattie.
A Susan Barker Memorial Fund has been established.
