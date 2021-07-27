LANCASTER, Wis. — Vivian A. Moore, age 82, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. She was born April 6, 1939, the daughter of Paul and Carol (Cohen) Hollenberger. Vivian graduated from Lancaster High School in 1957 and furthered her education at Vo-Tech in Fennimore, to become a nursing assistant. On February 10, 1958, she was united in marriage to Harley “Joe” Moore at the Lancaster United Methodist Church Parsonage. Vivian was employed at the former Lancaster Memorial Hospital, which is now Grant Regional Health Center, retiring in 2010 after 39 years. She was a member of Oak Hill Climbers Homemakers Club. Vivian enjoyed camping, gardening, canning. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband, Joe; her children: Carol (Lenny) Bass, Chris (Rita), and Pat (Linda) Moore; a son-in-law, Kirk Novinskie; 12 grandchildren: Emily Novinskie, Jessica (Robert Walker) Novinskie, Jenna (Jason) Moris, Ryan Bass, Sarah (Casey) Craig, Nicholas (Laura) Bass, Heather (Brent Platner) Novinskie, Elizabeth (Dwayne) Jacobs, Christopher Moore, Whitney (Brad) Schildgen, Travis (Erika Haam) Moore and Charles Moore; 9 great grandchildren: Nicholas & Justin Moris, Mason & Evan Walker, Samuel Jacobs and Nicholas, Giuliana and Henry Bass, and Harlie Jo Schildgen; her siblings: Irma Atkinson, Adeline Atkinson, John (Jeanette), Doug (Colleen), Elaine, and Allan (Wendy) Hollenberger; and her in-laws: Allen (Mary), Peggy, Alice Moore, Judy (Charlie) Kuenster, and Linda Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Novinskie; a great grandson, Brady Jacobs; her siblings: Willard Hollenberger, Eunice (Richard) Dressler, Charlotte (Maurice) Landon; and a sister, Pauline, in infancy; and in-laws: Grant and Leo Atkinson, Lorraine (Floyd) Klaas, Gerald (Betty), John (Evelyn), Larry, and Paul Moore, and Ted Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster with Dennis Landon officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Lancaster is assisting the family.