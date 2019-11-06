Darlene E. Berzle, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Luther Manor.
To honor Darlene’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 2001 Saint Joseph St., with Rev. Thomas J. McDermott officiating. To celebrate Darlene’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene was born on February 19, 1931, in Fairplay, Wis., daughter of Fred and Florence (Winders) Schilling.
Darlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joseph Berzle, on November 7, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa. They were blessed with 45 wonderful years together and three children before Joe was sadly called home ahead of Darlene on January 29, 1999.
Darlene was a devoted wife and mother, and after the children were raised and out on their own she would enter the workforce. She was a prep cook at Rings Restaurant for 20 years and also worked at the Presentation Center for another 10 years, until her well-earned retirement. Darlene’s faith was an important aspect of her daily life, and she was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Church. She was a very talented needle worker, and used her gifts to create several pieces as well as countless pairs of gloves that she donated to the Sisters of the Presentation.
When she found some free time, Darlene enjoyed a spirited game of euchre or an occasional trip to try her luck at the casino. She also had an appreciation for her feathered friends, and spent hours caring for her birds. Above all, Darlene loved her family and looked forward to any opportunity that presented itself to spend time with them. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, but take some comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace and will be spending her anniversary in Heaven this year with her beloved Joe.
Those left to cherish Darlene’s memory include her three children, Joseph Berzle, of Leisure Lake, Iowa, Bill Berzle, of Dubuque, and Lori (Dan) Kies, of Dubuque; her former daughter-in-law, Jeana Berzle, of Bellevue; her four grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Rux, Andrea Gerhard, Stephanie (Mark) Stewart and Tim Kies; her six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Rita McFadden, of Lancaster, Pa., Carol Schmitt, of Peosta, Jean (Virgil) Hansen, of Dubuque, and John (Vicki) Schilling, of Rickardsville, Iowa; and her sisters-in-law, Shirley Schilling, of Dubuque, and Madlyn Schilling, of Peosta.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Berzle; her siblings, Fred Schilling, Jim Schilling, David (Joyce) Schilling, Bob (Dorothy) Schilling, Mary “Babe” (Matthew) Maas and Wilma Schilling; and her brothers-in-law, George Schmitt and Pete McFadden.
Darlene’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Luther Manor, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Bender and the oncology staff of the University of Iowa, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Darlene and her family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
