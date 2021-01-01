Margaret M. (Breitbach) Hefel, age 97, of Dubuque, passed away at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. To celebrate Margaret’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Margaret’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m., on Sunday with Rev. James J. Goerend officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in North Buena Vista.
Margaret was born on January 28, 1923, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Victor and Monica (Schroeder) Breitbach.
Margaret attended school in Balltown and at Immaculate Conception in Dubuque, before going to work at Breitbach’s in Balltown until she married. She was united in marriage to Joseph Hefel on June 8, 1948, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown, Iowa. They were blessed with a wonderful daughter, and 63 years of marriage, before Joe was sadly called home before her on January 6, 2012. Margaret and Joe owned and operated the Atom Tavern in Dubuque for over 30 years, retiring in 1977, and moving to North Buena Vista. In her free time, Margaret liked being outdoors fishing and traveling. She and Joe enjoyed trekking through Europe a month at a time and cruising the Caribbean and Mediterranean. One of the highlights of their travels was a fishing trip to the Arctic Circle. Her faith was an important part of her daily life, and Margaret was involved with various church groups at Immaculate Conception Church. We are deeply saddened at losing Margaret, but are thankful that we were able to have one last Christmas together as a family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Margaret’s memory include her daughter, Jane Runde, Dubuque, IA; her grandsons, Jacob Runde and Joseph Runde, both of Dubuque, IA; and her sister, Mary Lange, Dubuque, IA.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Hefel; a son-in-law, John “Scott” Runde; her siblings, Eulalia “Lollie” (Robert) Ferris, Monica (Patrick) Griffin, William (Ruth) Breitbach, Victor (Donna) Breitbach and Thomas Breitbach; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Lange.
Margaret’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Margaret, and her entire family, these past months.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Margaret Hefel Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com