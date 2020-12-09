Paul Ehlinger Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 9, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CASCADE, Iowa — Paul Ehlinger, 88, of Cascade, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Arrangements are pending at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cascade-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Jones-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today