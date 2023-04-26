Paul Exstrom, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Summit Congregational Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Peter E. Feyen, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Banifield’s Swiss Haus, Cuba City, Wis.
Mary D. George, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a parish prayer service at 2:45 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville.
Recommended for you
Danny J. Holland, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Graveside service: Following visitation Sunday, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Hanover VFW.
Matt Ivory, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee, Ill., followed by a celebration of life in Menominee Park.
Wilma M. Landon, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bonnie T. Ognibene, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Diane M. Ploessl, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ronald R. Reed, Tracy, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, June 3, Open Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Rose M. Schorrenberg, Cassville, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Cassville Cemetery.
John A. Schwartz, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, and from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 28, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Dane E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Nancy Wersinger, Palm Desert, Calif. — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Kalmes Restaurant, Saint Donatus, Iowa.
Lester C. White, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m., today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.