Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Donald Lee Kahle, 82, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, September 30, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Kahle will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Father David Schatz as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Don was born July 25, 1940, in Cuba City, WI, the son of George and Marcella Droessler Kahle. On June 30, 1962, he married the love of his life, Ermil A. Kaufman, in Dubuque. Together they raised three loving children, Kevin, Kathy, and Chris.
In 1958, he graduated from Loras Academy, remaining dear friends with the ‘58 GUBS ever since. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Loras College in 1962 and went on to get his Medical Degree from University of Iowa in 1965.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, proudly serving as Captain during the Vietnam War.
Dr. Don Kahle was a radiologist for Dubuque Radiology Association for 35 years, retiring in 2006.
He was a strong man of faith and a member of St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, where he loved to lector at Mass as often as he was able. He was also President of Dubuque County Medical Society, Vice President of Iowa Medical Society, Speaker for the House of Delegates for Iowa Medical Society, member of Elks Lodge of Dubuque, and the Dubuque Shooting Society 990 Club. Being an organized person, his duties in the Iowa Medical Society included organizing their annual meeting. He evidently did a good job because he was re-elected 13 times. He served his fellowship at the American College of Radiology, the only person from Dubuque to be so honored. Recreationally, he had several passions most of which involved family: boating, hunting, camping on the river, taking the family fishing in Canada, and skiing. After being discharged from the USAF in 1968, he finished three more years of Radiology training in Denver, CO during which he became an avid skier in the Colorado Rockies. In addition, he enjoyed biking, riding RAGBRAI three times. He volunteered for IRIS by reading newspapers over the radio for the blind, and driving for DuRide. He enjoyed his trips with People to People Missions to China, Czechoslovakia, Poland, and the Soviet Union. Don led a very full life and never regretted any of it. One thing that can be said about Don is that he never, never, never gave up.
Survivors include his wife, Ermil; two sons, Kevin (Amy) Kahle of Silverthorne, CO, and Christopher (Amy) Kahle of Iowa City, IA; one daughter, Kathy (George Doolin) Kahle of Dubuque; and four grandchildren, Mya, Samson, Jackson, and Kate Kahle.
He was preceded in death by parents, two sisters, Jean and Eunice, four brothers, Vernon, Marv, Bob, and Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Sisters of St. Francis.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Dr. Don Kahle’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
