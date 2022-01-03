Illa K. Adams, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patricia A. Audetat, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Donna M. Balk, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jean A. Boots, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Marilyn A. Brehm, Kieler, Wis. -- Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
John P. Conrad, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jimmy L. Coulson, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Richard J. Davison, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Eldon D. Denlinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Richard E. Donaldson, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Edwin Fangman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jean A. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mark Hillers, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Scripture service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the church.
Lorraine M. Hirsch, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Stanley A. Holmbo, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Alvin J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Ione M. Konrardy, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
P. Joy Lippstock, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Marie E. Martin, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Velma McMahon, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Judy G. Nachtman, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Michael Ripple, Des Moines — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Julie Schlueter, Hiawatha, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home.
Marilyn VanOstrand, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
James A. Wolf, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4; and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.
Bernard M. Zenner, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.