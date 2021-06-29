SAVANNA, Ill. — Savannah Jones, 100, of Savanna and formerly of Dubuque, died on Monday, June 21.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will be held at 1 p.m.
