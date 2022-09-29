Matthew H. Girard, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45, Saturday, Oct. 1, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donna M. Hefel, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Arland L. Kurth, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Ronald C. Monahan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeanine E. Rodas, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Louis G. Soppe, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the church.
Billy L. Stant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Velda L. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Brian S. Tschiggfrie, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donald E. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
